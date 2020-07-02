Switzerland to impose 10-day quarantine on arrivals

Map of Switzerland. [PHOTO CREDIT: sitedesignco.net]
The Swiss government will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from ‘high-risk’ countries from July 6, according to a statement by the Federal Council.

The council said on Thursday that the quarantine requirement would be imposed due to the increase in new infections,

“Since mid-June, the new coronavirus has experienced an upsurge in Switzerland after infected people entered the country from Schengen and non-Schengen states beyond Europe’s open borders zone.

“Consequently, from July 6, anyone crossing the border from certain regions must quarantine themselves for 10 days,” the council said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports from Bern that the council also announced a compulsory use of mask on all public transport services with effect from July 6th.

These are coming two months after Switzerland’s neighbours had imposed the use of masks to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

Other measures put in place by the Swiss authorities to curtail the spread of the virus include the introduction of contact-tracing apps.

A COVID-19 tracing software tool has appeared in the settings of both Android phones and iPhones as part of an update of their operating systems.

The “exposure notification” tool is switched off by default, and is not a tracing app itself.

It enables an app to run in the background while still using Bluetooth.

This lets the app measure the distance between two handsets – and then alert the phone owner if someone near them later tests positive for COVID-19. (NAN)

