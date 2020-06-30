Japanese court rules against man forcibly sterilised in 1957

Japan on map
Japan on map (Photo Credit: Operation World)

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday ruled against a damages suit filed by a man in his late seventies who was forcibly sterilised as a young teenager in 1957 under Japan’s eugenics protection law.

The court dismissed the plaintiff’s claim for 30 million yen ($280,000 U.S.), owing to it considering the statute of limitations for damages expired 20 years after the 77-year-old was operated on against his will.

The plaintiff had claimed that the statute of limitations had not expired as he did not have the luxury of knowing about the details of the operation or level of damage until recently.

The Presiding Judge, Masaharu Ito was quoted as saying as he handed down the court’s ruling, however, that the forced sterilisation had infringed upon the (plaintiff’s) freedom to have a child ensured by the Constitution.

The lawyers of the plaintiff who was forced to have surgery aged around 14 years old when living at an orphanage in Japan’s northeast, said they will appeal the court’s decision.

Many plaintiffs have claimed that being forcibly sterilised under Japan’s now defunct eugenics law, which was enacted in postwar Japan in 1948 and kept in place until 1996, deprived them of their constitutional right to choose whether or not to have children.

The controversial law, similar to Nazi Germany’s sterilisation law, was enacted here as a population control measure to deal with the nation’s postwar food shortage.

This also made it possible for the state to sterilise thousands of people without receiving their consent, due to mental disabilities and other illnesses.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application