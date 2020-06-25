U.S. can deport asylum seekers before seeing judge -Supreme Court

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that authorities can deport some asylum seekers even before they have seen a judge, in a win for the Trump administration.

The case before the court pertained to a Sri Lankan national, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was stopped by law enforcement just after crossing the southern border, without inspection or an entry document, at a distance of about 25 metres from the frontier.

An asylum claim was then rejected by the officer, a superior officer and an immigration judge. However, the case was appealed to the regular court system, ultimately landing before the Supreme Court.

The ruling means people who managed to slip over the border into the U.S., without going through proper channels, and then failed to convince immigration authorities of a threat to their well-being, may face an expedited removal process before being able to appeal.

The decision came down 7-2, with the two most liberal justices dissenting.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been working to limit many types of immigration, in particular, illegal crossings at the southern border.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application