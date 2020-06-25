U.S. can deport asylum seekers before seeing judge -Supreme Court

Related News

The United States Supreme Court has ruled that authorities can deport some asylum seekers even before they have seen a judge, in a win for the Trump administration.

The case before the court pertained to a Sri Lankan national, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, who was stopped by law enforcement just after crossing the southern border, without inspection or an entry document, at a distance of about 25 metres from the frontier.

An asylum claim was then rejected by the officer, a superior officer and an immigration judge. However, the case was appealed to the regular court system, ultimately landing before the Supreme Court.

The ruling means people who managed to slip over the border into the U.S., without going through proper channels, and then failed to convince immigration authorities of a threat to their well-being, may face an expedited removal process before being able to appeal.

The decision came down 7-2, with the two most liberal justices dissenting.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been working to limit many types of immigration, in particular, illegal crossings at the southern border.

(dpa/NAN)