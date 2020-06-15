U.S. demands Russia release American sentenced to 16 years for spying

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10631496bh) President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs the White House, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David, Md Virus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 01 May 2020

The United States on Monday demanded that Russia immediately release U.S. citizen Paul Whelan, after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

The U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, who was present at the Moscow courthouse, condemned the trial as a miscarriage of justice, saying no evidence had been produced.

In a statement released by the U.S. embassy, Mr Sullivan said “the United States demands that U.S. citizen Paul Whelan be released immediately. His conviction is a mockery of justice. The world is watching.’’

Mr Whelan, a former U.S. marine, was accused of having obtained classified Russian state information, the nature of which has not been disclosed.

Mr Sullivan described it as a “secret trial in which no evidence was produced.’’

He denounced the proceedings as an “egregious violation of human rights and international legal norms.’’

Mr Whelan, 50, has been in Russian custody for the past year and a half after being detained in Moscow in December 2018.

State media reported that he underwent surgery two weeks ago for an abdominal hernia.

READ ALSO: 38 journalists detained by Somali authorities in 2019

The U.S. embassy said it was an “emergency surgery,’’ performed because the condition had become life-threatening.

A flash drive and documents were confiscated from Whelan while he was detained on a trip to Moscow. No further details about the evidence have been revealed.

Mr Whelan has insisted that he is innocent. His family has said he was visiting Russia to attend a wedding.

State media, however, reported that his legal team vowed to appeal Monday’s verdict.

Mr Whelan, born in Canada to British parents, is also a citizen of Canada, Britain and Ireland. He was employed by U.S. auto parts supplier BorgWarner, when he was detained.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application