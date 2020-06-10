University offers scholarship to Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter

Late George Floyd. PHOTO CREDIT: NYTimes]
Texas Southern University (TSU) has announced it would give a full scholarship to the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd who was killed via a police chokehold in the United States.

Mr Floyd, whose death in police custody on the street, has spurred global outrage and demands for an end to police brutality and racism, was survived by Gianna, a girlfriend, brother and aunts.

Since his brutal death erupted in a #BlackLivesMatter movement, Mr Floyd’s family have been receiving philanthropic gestures.

A foundation—George Flyod Foundation—has been set up to raise funds for the funeral and court expenses and the upkeep of the family.

University wades in

In what seems like another philanthropic effort, the university said it would cater for the university education of Gianna.

“TSU’s Board of Regents, with its foundation board has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna,” the university announced in a social media post.

“TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

Though her father could not attend any university before his death, he “changed the world,” Gianna said in a video posted last week by Mr Floyd’s close friend, NBA player Stephen Jackson.

While he had a high school diploma from Jack Yates High School, not far from TSU, he later moved to Minneapolis, where he died on May 25 while being detained by police.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Houston Memorial Gardens, a grave close to his mother’s.

“Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name. Because your neck was one that represents all of us, and how you suffered is how we all suffer,” a reverend, Al Sharpton, said during the funeral.

