India records 182,143 COVID-19 cases, 5,164 deaths

India on map
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 180,000-mark, reaching 182,143, on Sunday.

The death toll crossed the 5,000-mark, reaching 5,164, said the data issued by the Federal Health Ministry.

As many as 193 new deaths due to the COVID-19 and 8,380 new positive cases were reported since Saturday in the country.

This was the biggest spike both in the numbers of cases and deaths in the country so far.

Sunday marks the 68th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country, announced by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic. (Xinhua/NAN)

