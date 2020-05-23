COVID-19: UK deaths rise above 36,500

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

Another 282 COVID-19 patients died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 36,675, British Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on Saturday.

The figures include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Meanwhile, 2,959 people have been confirmed positive for the virus, bringing the total confirmed cases in Britain to 257,154 as of Saturday morning.

Jenny Harries, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, told the Downing Street briefing that deaths are starting to come down.

“We will be looking to expect that to come down further,’’ she said.

Encouragingly, Britain is also maintaining a downward trend in new confirmed cases, she said.

During the briefing, Shapps announced that the government is investing £283 million ($344.3 million) into the public transport system to increase both frequency and capacity of services while ensuring there is enough space on vehicles to allow for social distancing.

“We now have opportunity to use power of transport to improve longstanding national weaknesses,’’ he said.

The transport secretary said the measures are “not just to get through (the crisis) but come out of the recovery stronger by permanently changing how we use transport’’.

“Transport is not just how we get from place to place, but it shapes the places,’’ he said.

The funding would be divided into £254 million ($309 million) for buses and £29 million ($35.3 million) for trams and light rail, according to Shapps.

“The mission is to level up Britain,’’ he said.

“The COVID outbreak must be the catalyst for getting it done.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.