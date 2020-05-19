EU congratulates Israel’s new govt, warns against annexation

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Prime Ministers office in Jerusalem on March 11, 2020. [Photo by Flash90]
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference about the coronavirus COVID-19, at the Prime Ministers office in Jerusalem on March 11, 2020. [Photo by Flash90]

The European Union (EU) foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has congratulated Israel on the formation of a new government, but warned that the EU would not support the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel’s new government was sworn in on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing that the time had come to annex West Bank settlements pending U.S. approval.

Mr Netanyahu will head the unity government with former rival Benny Gantz, to serve as “alternate prime minister” – ending a nearly 18-month political crisis and stalemate.

The Mideast plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump in January calls for some 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank to become part of Israel under any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

That plan has been rejected by Palestinians out of fear it will recognise Israeli claims to parts of the West Bank that they want for a future state.

“The time has come to extend the Israeli law over (Israel’s) settlements (in the occupied West Bank) and to start a new chapter in the history of Zionism,” Mr Netanyahu said after the government was sworn in.

Mr Borrell, in a statement released on Monday, said the EU “strongly urges” Israel to “refrain from any unilateral decision” that would lead to the annexation, which would be contrary to international law.

Mr Borrell said the EU would not recognise any changes to the 1967 borders – an armistice agreement that served as Israel’s de facto borders between 1949 and 1967 – unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians.

“The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both states, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region,” Mr Borrell said.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.