Two white Americans charged with killing black jogger after video surfaces

A man jogging used to tell the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Deposit Photos]
A man jogging used to tell the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Deposit Photos]

Two men suspected of ambushing a black jogger and shooting him to death during an altercation were arrested on Thursday, authorities in the U.S. state of Georgia said.

Father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, who said they suspected Ahmaud Arbery was a burglar, were charged with murder and aggravated assault, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

“The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail,” the statement added.

The killing of Arbery, 25, who was out exercising on a sunny day in February near his home in Brunswick, Georgia, sparked outrage across the U.S. after video footage of the incident was anonymously leaked and widely shared online.

The video appears to show Arbery jogging down a street when he comes across the McMichaels, who are both white, brandishing guns and blocking the road with their truck.

Arbery swerves to the right of the truck and then an immediate altercation begins, which seems to be between him and Travis McMichael for control of McMichael’s shotgun.

During the altercation Arbery is shot multiple times and killed.

For many in the U.S., the fatal incident involving the death of an unarmed black man recalls the case of Trayvon Martin in 2012.

Martin, a 17-year-old African-American, was killed by a local man in Florida while returning home from a convenience store.

His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement, which campaigns against racism and violence toward black people and in favour of criminal justice reform in the U.S.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.