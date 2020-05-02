Coronavirus: Boris Johnson names son after doctors who saved his life

Related News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, on Saturday named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The young Boris, who arrived on Wednesday, was named Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Boris Johnson while he suffered from coronavirus in April.

Ms Symonds made this announcement via her instagram account.

“Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month,” she said.

“Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full,” she added.

Mr Johnson became the first world leader to fall ill with coronavirus but recovered and resumed work on Monday.

While he was infected with coronavirus, he spent three nights in intensive care in early April, before his condition improved.

Also, Ms Symonds earlier said on twitter that she had also experienced coronavirus symptoms.

The couple announced in February 2020 that they were engaged to be married.