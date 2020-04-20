Coronavirus: China reopens tourists’ sites as EU nations relax lockdown

Related News

Beijing, the capital of China has reopened 73 of its major tourists’ centers as the cases of the coronavirus pandemic continue to dwindle in the country.

The pandemic disease was first identified in one of China’s commercial cities, Wuhan, in December 2019, and since then, it has placed the country’s economy and that of other nations on total lockdown.

As of 10 am on Monday, 77,084 people have recovered out of the total 82,747 confirmed cases for COVID-19 in China while 4,632 death cases have been recorded.

Over 2,414,464 people have tested positive for the pandemic disease across 210 countries and territories while over 165,000 death cases have been recorded.

As reported, an official of the Beijing municipal bureau of culture and tourism noted that the tourist sites that resumed operation should receive no more than 30 per cent of the maximum real-time number of visitors, and no more than 30 per cent of the daily visitor capacity.

In a similar development, European countries such as Germany, Poland, Norway, Czech Republic, Albania, are starting off the new week by opening some sectors of their economy to full activities.

Due to the progress recorded so far against the disease, Germany has permitted the reopening of small shops while schools are to resume for those classes that have graduation examinations coming up.

Also from Monday, Poland will reopen parks and forests while Czech Republic has ordered the reopening of its open-air markets for trade.

Mining and oil industries in Albania have been permitted to commence operation again.

India, another Asian country, is also relaxing some lockdown rules in agricultural businesses, public works programmes, banks, and trucks, trains and planes carrying cargo.