COVID-19: Death toll rises to 324 in India

India’s Federal Health Ministry, on Monday, said the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 324 and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 9,352.

“As of 5.00 p.m. (local time) today 324 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,’’ reads the information released by the ministry.

This is a jump of 16 deaths and an increase of 200 cases since morning.

On Monday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 9,152 and the death toll was 308.

According to ministry officials, so far 980 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country, right now, is 8,048,’’ reads the information.

Monday marks the 20th straight day of ongoing 21-day lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The three-week lockdown is expected to end on April 14.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10.00 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

He is likely to announce the decision with regard to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Several states have announced the extension of lockdown until April 30.

However, the federal government so far has not made any announcement regarding the extension in nationwide lockdown.

