Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister’s recovery progressing — Spokesperson

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was able to walk in hospital on Friday, 24 hours after leaving intensive care treatment for COVID-19.

AFP reports that Mr Johnson, who tested positive nearly two weeks ago, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, as his condition deteriorated.

He was rushed into the intensive care unit on Monday night where he was receiving oxygen support.

Three days later, he was moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and so far, he has been “in good spirits.”

“The Prime Minister has been able to do short walks, between periods of rest, as part of the care he is receiving to aid his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease,” he added.

His designated deputy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said he (Johnson) would soon be back at the helm as the world faces one of its gravest public health crisis in a century.

‘Period of readjustment’

Mr Johnson is one of the high-profile world leaders to suffer from coronavirus.

He was hospitalised Sunday over concerns he still had a cough and high temperature after spending 10 days in self-isolation in a flat above his Downing Street office.

While in intensive care, the conservative leader received “standard oxygen treatment” and did not require a ventilator.

His transfer to the ICU had rattled the UK and sent shockwaves around the world.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, called Mr Johnson’s release from intensive care “a very positive development”.

Mr Johnson, who continues to be monitored closely, was able to wave at medical staff as he left intensive care, according to his official spokesman.

Worsening number of fatalities

However, as Mr Johnson battled the novel coronavirus in hospital, the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the virus for the first time as it recorded nearly 1,000 daily deaths.

This brings the total number of fatalities from coronavirus in UK hospitals to nearly 9,000, while the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed close to 74,000.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, at a daily briefing said this was only a fraction of the actual number of people infected “because not everyone has been tested for the virus.”

“We never forget that behind this number, behind each one is a name, a loss and a family that will never be the same again,” Mr Hancock said. “We all share a responsibility to tackle this virus, first and foremost by staying at home.”