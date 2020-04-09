Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved out of intensive unit

Boris Johnson [Photo Credit: BBC]
Boris Johnson [Photo Credit: BBC]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom was released from intensive care on Thursday, a spokesperson of Downing Street said.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a spokesperson of Downing Street told local media.

“He is in extremely good spirits,” the spokesman added.

Mr Johnson was last Sunday taken into intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, at the London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital.

He has since then been deputized by Dominic Raab, the U.K.’s foreign secretary.

As of Thursday, U.K. had recorded more than 61,516 coronavirus cases, with 7,097 deaths nationwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reached that grim death toll after it reported its largest daily rise in deaths, with 938 fatalities in 24 hours on Wednesday.

