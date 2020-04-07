U.S. evacuates 44,000 Americans from 78 countries

Related News

The U.S. Department of State has so far repatriated over 44,000 US citizens from 78 countries since January 29.

The update was given on Tuesday amidst the COVID-19 global crises.

Countries that U.S. citizens are being repatriated from are Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, China, Colombia, Congo (DRC), Cote d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea.

Other countries are Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Panama.

Also on the list are Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

“The US department of state has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. We are rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the Covid-19 epidemic, everyday all over the world,” it said.

The statement also read that “consular teams are exploring all means to help Americans to get home, including charter flights where appropriate.”

U.S. Mission to Nigeria

Americans in Nigeria who desire to return were advised to wait to be contacted by consular staff and not go to the Lagos or Abuja airport without being contacted.

Citizens are also encouraged to monitor relevant Embassy websites to ensure they receive the most up to date information.

The U.S. will provide more than $7 million in health and humanitarian funding.

The funds are expected to go toward risk communication, water, and sanitation activities, infection prevention and coordination.

So far, Israel, Canada, the United States and some European nations have evacuated their citizens from Nigeria.

Nigeria according to NCDC currently has 238 total confirmed cases, 35 recoveries, and five deaths.