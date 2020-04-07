U.S. evacuates 44,000 Americans from 78 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump plan on imposing travel ban on Nigeria and some other countries
President Donald Trump

The U.S. Department of State has so far repatriated over 44,000 US citizens from 78 countries since January 29.

The update was given on Tuesday amidst the COVID-19 global crises.

Countries that U.S. citizens are being repatriated from are Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, China, Colombia, Congo (DRC), Cote d’Ivoire, Cyprus, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea.

Other countries are Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Panama.

Also on the list are Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, and Uzbekistan.

“The US department of state has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. We are rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the Covid-19 epidemic, everyday all over the world,” it said.

The statement also read that “consular teams are exploring all means to help Americans to get home, including charter flights where appropriate.”

U.S. Mission to Nigeria

Americans in Nigeria who desire to return were advised to wait to be contacted by consular staff and not go to the Lagos or Abuja airport without being contacted.

Citizens are also encouraged to monitor relevant Embassy websites to ensure they receive the most up to date information.

The U.S. will provide more than $7 million in health and humanitarian funding.

The funds are expected to go toward risk communication, water, and sanitation activities, infection prevention and coordination.

So far, Israel, Canada, the United States and some European nations have evacuated their citizens from Nigeria.

Nigeria according to NCDC currently has 238 total confirmed cases, 35 recoveries, and five deaths.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.