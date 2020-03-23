Coronavirus: India locks down New Delhi, 74 other districts

With the increasing number of confirmed cases in India, the country will be locking down 75 districts, CNN has reported.

The Indian capital, New Delhi, is among the districts in the country that will go into lockdown until March 31 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

India has reported 425 infections and eight deaths from the coronavirus.

The country had first issued a 14-hour lockdown on Sunday, but the new measures now extend it.

Some of the major cities affected are Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

This implies that millions of workers in the technology and financial sectors will be forced to work from home for the rest of the month.

The authorities, according to CNN, say only essential services will be operational in these districts

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, markets and places of worship will be closed, and interstate buses and metros will be suspended.

Several districts — including the financial capital of Mumbai — are now enforcing a pre-existing law that makes it a punishable offence for four or more people to gather.

Several states have gone into complete lockdown.

In the northern state of Punjab, the chief minister announced that except for essential services, the entire state will be under a lockdown until March 31.

The state has confirmed more than 20 coronavirus cases, including one death.

The entire state of Uttarakhand — which has only reported three confirmed cases, has also announced a non-essential services lockdown until March 31.

