U.S. reports 10,491 coronavirus cases, 150 deaths

The U.S.
( Centres for Disease Control and Prevention ) on Thursday reported 10,491 cases of CDC , an increase of 3,404 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 53 to 150. coronavirus
The CDC reported its tally of cases of respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Thursday compared with its report on Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
(dpa/NAN)
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.