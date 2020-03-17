Japanese sentenced to death for killing 19

Related News

A Japanese man, Satoshi Uematsu, has been sentenced to death for killing 19 persons with disabilities near Tokyo.

In 2016, Mr Uematsu went on a stabbing spree which resulted to the deaths of 19 while 25 people were wounded.

According to him, people with disabilities “who were unable to communicate well had no human rights.”

BBC reports that the 30-year-old once worked in a care centre near Tokyo.

During an interview with Japan’s newspaper, Mainichi Shinbun, Mr Uematsu said “there was no point living for people with mental disabilities and that he had to do it for the sake of society.”

On Monday, the Yokohoma District court ordered him to death by hanging – a sentence he did not plan to appeal against.

Background

A few months to the attack, Mr Uematsu had written Japan’s parliament a letter stating he “would kill 470 severely disabled people if authorised.”

He said, “I want Japan to be a country where the disabled can be euthanised.”

This prompted his hospitalisation which lasted two weeks.

Nevertheless, on July 26, 2016, he drove to the Tsukui Yamayuri-en care facility in the outskirts of Tokyo, armed with knives.

Mr Uematsu gained access into one of the buildings by breaking a window and commenced his attack on sleeping residents one by one in their rooms, the prosecution said.

His 19 victims according to Japanese news agency Kyodo were aged between 19 and 70. He wounded another 25 people, 20 of them seriously.

Prosecution

Although Mr Uematsu did not dispute the fact that he stabbed his victims, his defence team pleaded not guilty, questioning his mental state. They said at the time he attacked, he was under the influence of drugs.

His lawyer said, “he abused marijuana and suffered from mental illness.”

“He was in a condition in which either he had no capacity to take responsibility for such a capacity was significantly weakened.”

After the attack, traces of marijuana were found in his blood.

On the other hand, prosecutors insisted that he was “mentally competent and that the rampage was inhumane and left no room for leniency.”

READ ALSO:

Most of the victims of the attack are unidentified and have prompted the question of “how disabled people are treated in Japan?”

Family members have refused to reveal the identities of those killed allegedly because they do not want to “reveal they had disabled relative.”

BBC reported that before the start of the court hearing, a mother whose 19-year-old daughter was killed in the attack revealed that her first name is Miho.

The mother said “even the most extreme penalty is light for you, I will never forgive you.”

“Please bring back my most precious daughter… you’re still alive. It’s not fair. It’s wrong. I demand capital punishment,” she added.