Coronavirus: Hotel housing quarantine victims in China collapses

At least 70 people were trapped after a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed, BBC reported on Saturday.

About 35 of the 70 have been pulled from the rubble of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel.

According to videos posted online, emergency workers were seen combing through the building’s wreckage in the southern province of Fujian.

As at the time of reporting, it is not clear what caused the collapse or if anyone has died. The video claimed that the incident happened at about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT).

Chinese state media said the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility monitoring people who had had close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel reportedly opened in 2018 and had 80 guest rooms.

A relative of one of the victims of the collapsed building told Beijing News website her relatives, which include her sister had been under quarantine in the hotel.

“I can’t contact them, they’re not answering their phones,” she said

As of Friday, Fujian province had 296 cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile 10,819 people have been placed under observation because they have been in close contact with someone infected.

In total, China has so far reported the highest number of suspected, confirmed and deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak started from Wuhan in December.

The disease has since spread to every continent except Antarctica.

As at the time of this report, the World Health Organization says more than 101,000 people worldwide have now contracted the virus.

Also, over 3,000 people have died from the virus- the majority in the Chinese province of Hubei where the outbreak originated.

