Turkey shoots down Syrian warplane

Related News

A Syrian warplane was shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Tuesday in the northwestern Idlib province, leaving the pilot dead.

This was confirmed by the Turkish defence ministry in a tweet, “an L-39 plane belonging to the Syrian regime has been downed.”

The attack was the third in three days.

Previous attacks

Turkey on Sunday shot down two Syrian Sukhoi jets, its military said, according to Aljazeera.

The planes were shot down in retaliation after a Turkish drone was brought down by loyalists of Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad.

In a tweet, the Turkey ministry of national defence confirmed they were responsible and did it in retaliation.

Reports by Syria’s SANA news agency revealed that no one was hurt in the attack.

Raging war

On Sunday, Turkey declared war on Syria.

The declaration was made three days after at least 36 soldiers were killed and more than 30 wounded in an attack by Syrian and Russian air and artillery strikes.

According to New York Times Turkey “suffered its worse military losses in a single attack of war,” leading Turkish President Recep Erdogan to vow retaliation.

Turkey’s involvement in Syria

Turkey has been actively (diplomatically and militarily) involved in the Syrian war since 2011 (its outbreak) with a plan to “re-settle at least a million refugees displaced by the Syrian civil war and currently living in Turkey in the zone.”

Haaretz an Israeli newspaper said the two goals of Turkey in northwestern Syria is to “drive the Kurdish YPG militia away from their border and create a space inside Syria where 2 million Syria refugees currently hosting in Turkey can settle.”

Turkey sees the Kurdish YPG militia group as a major security threat because they reside very close to the Turkish border, it is also feared that the area could become a “safe haven for rebels fleeing Turkey.”

Despite the heightened dispute between Turkey and Syria, talks aimed at achieving a cease fire will be held on March 5.