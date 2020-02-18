Coronavirus drops for 14 consecutive days -Chinese Commission

Picture used to illustrate Coronavirus story
China’s National Health Commission on Tuesday said daily new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus pneumonia outside Hubei, the epicentre province of the outbreak, have dropped for 14 consecutive days.

According to figures released by the commission, a total of 79 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday outside Hubei, a 14th consecutive day drop since February 3.

Meanwhile, a total of 890 new cases were reported outside Hubei on February 3.

The commission said it received reports of 1,886 new confirmed cases on Monday from 31 provincial level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, including 1,807 in Hubei.

(Xinhua/NAN)

