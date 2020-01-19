Prince Harry set to lose royal titles, military appointments

Related News

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will no longer be known as “royal highnesses,” nor receive public funds for any royal duties they undertake in the future, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Harry’s official title was “His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex,” and his wife was “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” They officially resigned from their positions as senior royals on January 8, saying they intend to pursue financial independence in far North America.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple had said.

But, a statement from the palace, published on the Royal Central, a news portal for the Royal Families on Saturday, said the couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and will also no longer formally represent the Queen.

The palace also said they are to repay the £2.4 million of taxpayer money used for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, ”which will remain their UK family home”

The action comes after the Queen met with the couple last week about their future, following their resignation as senior royals.

The Queen in a statement thanked the couple for their “dedicated work”, The Queen added: “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family,” the statement continued.

According to the statement, Harry, who served in the British Army and did two tours in Afghanistan, will also give up all his military titles as part of his royal exits.

These official military appointments include Captain General of Marines, Honorary Air Commandant Royal Air Force Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving. He and the Markle will also lose their appointments as Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors.

The development is expected to take effect in spring (March) 2020.

The statement reads: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

“As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.

“This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”