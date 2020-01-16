Australian tourism industry seeks urgent help as cost of bushfires grows

Related News

Australia’s peak tourism body estimated the country’s bushfire crisis has, so far, costing the industry almost one billion Australian dollars (690 million dollars), and called for urgent help from the government to lure back visitors.

Industry bosses would meet with Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham as storms and heavy rain brought some respite from months of fierce bushfires across Australia’s east coast.

The fires, which have killed 29 people and razed bushland across an area the size of Bulgaria, have hit several coastal towns at the height of the profitable summer season.

“People have basically stopped travel and that’s absolutely understandable: human nature kicks in,’’ Simon Westaway, executive director of Australian Tourism Industry Council, told Reuters.

Even though recent cooler conditions have led some tourist destinations to reopen after they were evacuated because of the fires, people remain wary of visiting.

Images of burnt-out towns, people huddled on beaches to escape huge flames, dead wildlife and thick smoke hanging over major cities have been beamed around the world.

The qualifying rounds of Australian Open in Melbourne this week, the first tennis Grand Slam of the year, have been blighted by complaints from players about the pollution.

(Reuters/NAN)