Italian judge arrested for trading sentences for sex favours

Italian Police [Photo Credit: Business Recorder]

An Italian appeals judge was arrested on Wednesday after investigations revealed that he accepted money, gifts and sexual favours to issue favourable verdicts for defendants.

The judge, Marco Petrini, served in Catanzaro, a town in the southern Calabria region from where the fearsome ‘Ndrangheta Mafia hails.

According to prosecutors, he repeatedly received “considerable sums of money, precious objects, other goods and services including sexual favours.’’

In return, he acquitted or issued reduced sentences for defendants in civil, criminal and Inland Revenue cases. The judge was also a member of a tax litigation court.

When officers searched his home, they found an envelope with 7,000 euros (7,800 dollars) in cash, and investigations revealed that the man was heavily in debt.

Prosecutors said seven other people were placed in pre-trial detention, and an eighth suspect is under house arrest adding that they have started investigating the case in 2018. (dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.