10 killed, scores wounded in Pakistan bombing

Map of Pakistan. [Photo credit: Cryptid Wiki - Fandom]
Map of Pakistan. [Photo credit: Cryptid Wiki - Fandom]

A bomb on Friday ripped through the main praying hall of a mosque in South-Western Pakistan, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than a dozen, police said.

According to a local official, Alam Baloch, a senior police officer and a cleric leading the prayers were among the dead in the bombing in the city of Quetta, the headquarters of the volatile province of Balochistan.

Mr Baloch explained that the bomb exploded when dozens of people were leaving the hall after the evening prayers.

Regional police Chief Abdul-Razzaq Cheema, said initial evidence suggested a suicide bomber might have blown himself up.

Cheema added that at least 13 injured people were taken to a hospital in the city and were being treated.

According to him, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack and it was also not known if either the police officer or the cleric were the target.

Islamist militants from both the Taliban and the extremist Islamic State militia have attacked both security officials and clerics in the past in Quetta.

READ ALSO: Buhari speaks on military withdrawal from troubled communities

The province of Balochistan, which borders with Iran and Afghanistan, has been under attack by Islamist militants, sectarian extremists and nationalist rebels seeking liberation of land from Pakistan.

However, about 70,000 people have lost their lives to terrorism attacks since the country joined the global war against groups like al-Qaeda and the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.