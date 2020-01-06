NATO urges Iran to refrain from further violence, provocations

NATO leaders at the London Conference held in 2019

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday, called on Iran to “refrain from further violence and provocations” after Tehran threatened retaliation over a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“At our meeting today, in Brussels, allies called for restraint and de-escalation following an urgent meeting of NATO ambassadors.

“New conflict will be in no one’s interest. So, Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations.

“For years all NATO allies have expressed concern about Iran’s destabilising activities in the wider Middle East region.

READ ALSO: Buhari condemns killing of 19 people by gunmen in Kogi

“We agree Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

“We share concern about Iran’s missile tests, and we are united in condemning Iran’s support for a variety of different terrorist groups,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.