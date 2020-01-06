NATO urges Iran to refrain from further violence, provocations

Related News

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, on Monday, called on Iran to “refrain from further violence and provocations” after Tehran threatened retaliation over a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“At our meeting today, in Brussels, allies called for restraint and de-escalation following an urgent meeting of NATO ambassadors.

“New conflict will be in no one’s interest. So, Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations.

“For years all NATO allies have expressed concern about Iran’s destabilising activities in the wider Middle East region.

READ ALSO:

“We agree Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

“We share concern about Iran’s missile tests, and we are united in condemning Iran’s support for a variety of different terrorist groups,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

(dpa/NAN)