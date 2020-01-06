Finland planning four-day working week, six-hour days under new PM

Related News

Finland’s new Prime Minister is planning to introduce a new working schedule for its workers in the country that would involve a four-day-week and six-hour working days, the Dailymail is reporting.

Sanna Marin, 34, is the second youngest head of government in the world.

She said the policy, if approved eventually, would allow workers to spend more time with their families.

The mother-of-one leads a centre-left coalition with four other parties which are all headed by women, three of which are under 35.

The United Kingdom’s third-highest-circulation daily newspaper quotes her as saying: ‘I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture.

‘This could be the next step for us in working life.’

‘Not her first time’

Before Marin became Prime Minister, she held a position as the Minister of Transport for Finland.

While in office in that position, Marin advocated for shorter work weeks to improve employee rapport and productivity.

In Finland, currently, it is normal to work eight hours per day, five days per week.

Reaction

The proposal was immediately welcomed with enthusiasm by the minister of education, Li Andersson, the leader of the Left Alliance.

She said: ‘It is important to allow Finnish citizens to work less. It is not a question of governing with a feminine style but offering help and keeping promises to voters ‘.

In neighbouring Sweden, where the six-hour-day has already applied since 2015, results showed that employees were happier, wealthier and more productive.

In early December, Finland’s ruling Social Democratic Party council voted 32-29 to name Sanna Marin over rival Antti Lindtman to take over the government’s top post from incumbent Antti Rinne.

In November, Microsoft Japan took a bold move in a bid to improve work-life balance by introducing a three-day weekend for their employees.

The results showed that productivity went up by a staggering 39.9 per cent.