Killing of Iran military commander illegal — Russia

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on Friday condemned the United States for killing a top Iranian military officer in an airstrike.

Qassem Soleimani, head of elite Quds Force under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad airport on Thursday evening. President Donald Trump confirmed ordering the attack, saying he did it to prevent further threats to U.S. citizens and interests in the Middle East.

Until his death, Mr Soleimani coordinated Iranian covert operations across the region for two decades, and he was closely watched by at least two former American presidents — George Bush and Barack Obama.

Reactions have trailed the death across the world. The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had spoken with several foreign leaders over the matter, saying most of them, including Germany and Britain, largely supported the U.S. action.

China and Russia issued statements early Friday calling for restraints amongst both parties, especially from the U.S.

On Friday evening, the Russian foreign ministry said Mr Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Mr Pompeo, during which he warned the American top diplomat that the killing of Mr Soleimani violated international law.

Mr Lavrov “emphasised that the targeted actions of a UN member state to eliminate officials of another UN member state, moreover, in the territory of a third sovereign state without its knowledge, flagrantly violate the principles of international law and deserve to be condemned,” the foreign ministry statement said as reported by the Washington Post and several other Western media outlets.

“Moscow urges Washington to abandon the illegal power methods to achieve its goals in the international arena and solve any problems at the negotiating table,” the statement added, without elaborating whether or not Russia would take any action to hold the U.S. accountable for its perceived wrongdoing.