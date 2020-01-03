UN calls for restraint after U.S. killing of Iranian general

Berlin, Germany - November 04: Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees of UNHCR, attends a press conference in german foreign office on November 04, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)
Berlin, Germany - November 04: Antonio Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees of UNHCR, attends a press conference in german foreign office on November 04, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Michael Gottschalk/Photothek via Getty Images)

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called for calm over the looming conflict between the United States of America and Iran over the killing of an Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Forces, was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport, Iraq.

Mr Soleimani was killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, also called Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq.

The Pentagon confirmed that President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Pentagon said in a statement circulated on Twitter Friday morning.

Spiralling conflict

Iran has condemned the attack and vowed to retaliate.

The Iraqi government has also condemned the attack. Both the U.S. and Iran have a lot of influence in Iraq.

Influential Iraqi Shiite clerics and leaders, allied to Iran, have also condemned the attack, with many fearing there might be attacks on ordinary American citizens in Iraq.

READ ALSO: Israel puts military on alert after U.S. killing of Iranian commander

The U.S. has already asked its citizens to leave the region as a preemptive measure.

In the U.S., there have been mixed reactions with Republican senators commending the killing while influential Democrats condemned it.

After the attack, Israel, a major U.S. ally, said it was increasing its defences in its borders with Lebanon and Syria.

UN wades in

In a statement by the spokesman for the Secretary-General released Friday, it said the official ”has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf’.”

The official said Mr Guterres is deeply concerned with the recent escalation.

According to him, ”this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.”

“The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” he added.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.