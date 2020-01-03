U.S. claims responsibility for killing Iranian general

The U.S. killed Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in a “defensive action,” the Pentagon says.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” the Pentagon statement says.

The Pentagon says Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the statement continues.

The U.S. also held Soleimani and his Quds Force responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.

It also said he “orchestrated” a rocket attack on December 27, which killed an American. (dpa/NAN)

