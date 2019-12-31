Iraqi mourners storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad after deadly strikes

Iraq on map
Iraq on map. [Photo credit: Operation World]

Iraqi mourners on Tuesday stormed the building of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone after deadly U.S. airstrikes on sites of Shiite militia.

The mourners raised flags of the powerful militia of Hashd Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), witnesses told dpa.

“Several people climbed over the wall of the embassy and chanted `death to America’ and `no, no America,’’ they said.

Crowd of people gathered at the Green Zone, the site of government offices and foreign embassies, and were trying to reach the U.S. embassy.

The U.S. military said on Sunday it carried out “precision defensive strikes’’ in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, which was blamed for an attack earlier this week that killed a U.S.

“The strikes targeted five sites in total, three in Iraq and two in Syria,’’ the Pentagon said in a statement.

Hashd Shaabi said on Monday that the airstrikes left 25 militiamen dead and 50 others wounded. (Dpa/NAN)

