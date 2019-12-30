White House confirms Putin called Trump to thank U.S. for intelligence

U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo: Wall Street Journal]
U.S. President, Donald Trump [Photo: Wall Street Journal]

The White House on Monday confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin called U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack on Russia.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Mr Putin thanked Mr Trump for information the U.S. provided.

“Trump and Putin committed to continuing their counter-terrorism cooperation during the call,” Gidley said.

He said Messrs Putin and Trump also discussed the state of relations between the US and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control.

Russian state media reported on Sunday that authorities prevented an attack in the city of St Petersburg following a tip-off from the U.S.

The Interfax news agency quoted the domestic secret service FSB, as saying that two Russian citizens had been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole, Obaseki faceoff: Edo traditional rulers to fast, pray January 2

It reported that they had planned to carry out a terrorist attack on crowded locations during New Year celebrations.

“The investigators seized evidence which confirmed the plans for an attack,’’ it added.

The FSB said that U.S. intelligence had provided the tip-off.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.