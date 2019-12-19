White House: Trump impeachment an ‘unconstitutional travesty’

The White House has hit back at lawmakers after President Donald Trump was impeached, slamming the “illegitimate articles of impeachment” and voicing confidence the president would be acquitted in the Senate.

“Democrats have chosen to proceed on this partisan basis in spite of the fact that the President did absolutely nothing wrong,” spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement, calling the votes in the House of Representatives an “unconstitutional travesty”.

Mr Trump, who was elected in 2016, was impeached late Wednesday by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ms Grisham said there were no fact witnesses in the hearing and alleged bias by the Democrats.

“The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.

”He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated,” the statement said, referring to the upcoming trial in the upper chamber.

