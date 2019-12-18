12 killed in Panama prison shooting

Panama on map. [PHOTO CREDIT: www.britannica.com]
Panama on map. [PHOTO CREDIT: www.britannica.com]

At least 12 people have been killed in an exchange of gunfire in a prison outside Panama City, the Police said on Tuesday.

13 others were injured, two of them seriously, Panama’s Deputy Police, Chief Alexis Munoz, said.

The violence at the La Joyita prison, which faces overcrowding and alleged systematic abuses against inmates, was related to rivalry between gangs inside the facility.

Several weapons were confiscated, including assault rifles, local media reported.

Rioting in penal institutions is not uncommon in Latin America.

In Honduras, the government declared a state of emergency in the country’s prisons on Tuesday.

Prison authorities were replaced by an army commission that will stay for six months, local media reported.

Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernandez’s government took the decision following several killings and other violent incidents in the Central American country’s prisons.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.