British parliament convenes, re-elects Lindsay Hoyle as speaker

British Parliament

The British parliament unanimously re-elected Lindsay Hoyle as the Commons speaker after convening for the first time since last week’s election.

After congratulating Mr Hoyle, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the parliament – where his Conservative Party has a 80-seat majority – is “one of the best parliaments this country has ever produced,” citing record numbers of women and ethnic minorities.

Mr Hoyle was elected in November to succeed John Bercow but served only a few days as speaker in the Commons, the British parliament’s main house, before it was dissolved for the election campaign.

Mr Johnson adds that his government plans on Friday to present its bill on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

(dpa/NAN)

