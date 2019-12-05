Rape victim set on fire in India

Related News

An alleged rape victim, 23, is battling for her life after she was set on fire on her way to a court in Northern India.

She was set on fire while on her way to a hearing. She had filed a rape case against two men in March, in Uttar Pradesh area.

BBC reported, according to the police, that “five men including two of her alleged rapists have been arrested on suspicion of setting her on fire.”

Reports in a local media, India Today, revealed that the woman was on her way to a train station when she was assaulted by a group of men who dragged her to a nearby field and set her ablaze. The incident occurred in Unnao district.

The police said that the woman has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment.

In India, according to the latest government crime figures, “police registered 33,658 cases of rape in 2017 – which is an average of 92 rapes every day.”