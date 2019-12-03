Russia enacts law to label individuals as foreign agents

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a legislation to enable authorities to label individuals as foreign agents.

Authorities had previously been able to force entities implicated in serving the interests of a foreign power to register as a foreign agent or face closure.

The Kremlin said in a statement on Monday that the legislation was amended to allow individuals to be declared foreign agents.

It said that the measure is to target individuals who disseminate media materials.

However, it did not specify how individuals who fail to comply would be punished.

Critics, including rights activist group Human Rights Watch, have condemned the law as the government further clamping down on a domestic media environment already dominated by the state.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that “these new amendments make the foreign agents legislation, which already violates international standards on freedom of expression and association, unjustifiably tough.

“It will also become a strong tool to silence opposition voices. Bloggers have an important role in informing public opinion in Russia and this is an attempt to control this inconvenient source of information.’’

Russian officials have defended the law as akin to legislation in other countries, such as the U.S.
In October, Russian national Maria Butina, imprisoned in the U.S. for conspiracy to act as a foreign agent, was deported to Russia. (dpa/NAN)

HLM/DCU

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.