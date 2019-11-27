Seven sentenced to death for Bangladesh cafe attack

Bangladesh on map. [Photo Credit: Operation World]
Bangladesh on map. [Photo Credit: Operation World]

Seven Islamist militants were sentenced to death for their roles in an attack in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka more than three years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack on a cafe in 2016 killed 20 civilians, both foreign and Bangladeshi.

A special tribunal dealing with anti-terrorism cases handed down the punishment for carrying out a terrorist attack using firearms, murder and financing terrorism, prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.

One person was acquitted, he added.

Nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one U.S. and two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when radical Islamists attacked Holey Artisan Bakery, frequented by foreigners alongside local residents in Dhaka’s Gulshan diplomatic enclave, on July 1, 2016.

Two police officers were also killed before the military commandos stormed the restaurant, putting an end to an 11-hour siege.

The army killed five militants and one associate in its operation to free hostages. (dpa/NAN

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.