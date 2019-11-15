I feel threatened by Trump’s comments, action – Ousted U.S. ambassador

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House impeachment panels are starting to release transcripts from their investigation. And in one of them, Yovanovitch says that Ukrainian officials warned her in advance that Rudy Giuliani and his allies were planning to "do things, including to me." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Ousted U.S ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies to Congress that she felt threatened by President Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about her in a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

She also describes how she was recalled from Kiev in the middle of the night after being told by U.S officials they were no longer able to protect her, apparently under directions from the White House.

“It was terrible, it was not the way I wanted my career to end,’’ she says.

When asked if she felt threatened by Mr Trump telling Mr Zelensky that she’s going to go through some things, she says clearly: `I did.’

Asked for further reaction, she says she was shocked, appalled, devastated that the president of the U.S would talk about any ambassador like that to a foreign head of state.

“And it was me. I couldn’t believe it.’’

(dpa/NAN)

