Two migrants missing after boat collision

Two migrants are missing from a boat that collided with a Greek coastguard vessel in the Aegean on Wednesday.

The state broadcaster ERT reports that the boat with 34 onboard was sailing from the Turkish coast towards the Greek island of Kos.

The reports also said that six of the migrants were injured in the collision and they had been taken to the hospital.

The coastguard blamed the incident on the migrants’ vessel, alleging that it was unmarked, making it difficult to see it in the morning darkness when the incident occurred.

The report says hundreds of migrants have been setting off for a dangerous sail from Turkey to the Greek Aegean islands nearly every day in recent months.

According to it, at least 233 people have drowned in the previous two years while making an attempt to migrate to European countries.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) records that the pace of arrivals in the Aegean has gone up since April, noting that it was 29,718 in 2017 and 32,494 in 2018.

(dpa/NAN)