Putin sacks head of presidential human rights council

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed the head of the presidential human rights council, Mikhail Fedotov, because he had reached 70 years of age.

Mr Fedotov, who headed the council for nine years, often expressed opinions critical of the Russian government.

He turned 70 years old last month. This month, Putin turned 67. Putin’s fourth term as president expires in five years.

Mr Fedotov is “relieved of his duty … in connection with him reaching the age of 70,” Putin said in a decree posted on the council’s website.

Mr Putin replaced Fedotov with former state TV news host Valery Fadeyev, aged 59.

(dpa/NAN)