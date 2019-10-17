Philippine President Duterte ‘slightly hurt’ in motorcycle mishap

President Rodrigo Duterte
President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sustained minor injuries while riding a motorcycle on Wednesday night at the Malacanang palace complex in Manila, officials said.

“The president was reaching for his shoe when he fell off his motorcycle,’’ presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

The accident resulted in a minor injury, particularly light bruises and slight scratches to his elbow and knee,’’ he said.

A former close aide, Christopher “Bong” Go, told reporters that Mr Duterte’s hip was a little sore.

Mr Go said the president was resting in his official residence on Thursday.

“The palace assures that there is nothing to worry about regarding the president’s condition,” Mr Panelo said.

(NAN/dpa)

