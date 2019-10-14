South Korean justice minister resigns over corruption scandal

South Korean Justice Minister, Cho Kuk, on Monday resigned over an escalating corruption scandal barely a month after being appointed.

The opposition had accused him of misconduct as his family was being investigated on allegations of questionable financial transactions.

Kuk, 54, said in a statement that he would resign and not be a burden to President Moon Jae-In who had appointed him in September. Jae-In accepted his resignation.

Jae-In, however, apologised for causing national discord over Kuk’s appointment.

Earlier, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand Kuk’s dismissal as well as Jae-In’s resignation.

Kuk’s family was being investigated on suspicion of investing in a holding company suspected of involvement in market manipulation and illegal transactions.

Liberal groups had spoken in support of Kuk as the architect of Jae-In’s plans to reform the National Prosecutor’s office, however, conservatives considered him unqualified for the position.

(dpa/NAN)

