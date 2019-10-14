12 killed in gas cylinder blast in India

Indian police
Indian police

At least 12 people died and several others were injured when a cooking gas cylinder exploded on Monday, leading to the collapse of a building in the the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The cylinder blast took place in Walidpur village in Mau district, a district police spokesman said.

“Neighbours rushed to the two-storeyed house after hearing the blast and many of them were also trapped when the building collapsed,” the police spokesman said.

Police, district administration and fire brigade teams were at the location looking for people who may be trapped in the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the incident.

Unsafe buildings constructed with substandard materials are common in India and collapses are frequent. (dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.