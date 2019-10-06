Americans criticise Trump for attacking major media outlets

Donald Trump
Donald Trump [Photo: Times]

President Donald Trump’s near-daily affront on American media outlets and specific journalists who run them has become an enduring feature of his administration.

Consequently, many Americans are also relentless in their pushbacks of the president for seeking a destruction of an institution enshrined in the Constitution as one of the major fabrics of the American society.

Mr Trump’s deep-seated contempt for the American media predated his exploration for presidency — and was aggravated by his elevation to the highest office. He spends a good chunk of his presidential time attacking the media, especially The New York Times, The Washington Post and other major outlets, claiming they are biased, pro-opposition and therefore ‘fake news.’

From the Russian election interference controversy to allegations of sexual escapades with adult porn stars, Mr Trump has blamed virtually every misfortune he suffered since assuming office in January 2017 on the media, setting his supporters against them in return. It is no longer uncommon for journalists to be viciously attacked online and physically in the United States.

Read also: Mass Shootings: Obama condemns language normalising racism

On Saturday, as impeachment inquiry against the president worsens over claims he attempted to use Ukraine authorities to go after the family of Joe Biden, an opposition figure and potential challenger in 2020, Mr Trump posted a tweet attacking The Washington Post and The New York Times.

He accused the media of being “fixed” and “corrupt”, as he maintained that his telephone call with the Ukrainian president asking for corruption investigation of Mr Biden’s son, Hunter, was “appropriate”.

As usual, a torrent of insults followed the president’s comments from his fellow Americans, many of which lectured the president on the constitutionality and the role of the media.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

Although the replies were overwhelmingly negative, some users relished the president’s attack on the media and encouraged him.

The Democrats in the House of Representatives have commenced impeachment probe of Mr Trump for the call, which they saw as unethical and damaging to American interest. The president, a Republican, has dismissed the probe as a distraction from a ‘do-nothing’ Democratic caucus, saying it would fail either in the House or by the time it gets to the Republican-majority Senate.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.