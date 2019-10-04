Judge shoots self in Thailand

Thailand on Map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Operation World]
Thailand on Map used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: Operation World]

A chief judge on Friday at a provincial court in southern Thailand shot himself in the chest but survived.

Khanakorn Phianchana, the chief judge at Yala Provincial Court, was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital after he shot himself with his own handgun in a courtroom.

After having delivered a verdict on a minor case, the judge mumbled to attendees in the courtroom, saying he was so tired of living his life overwhelmed by work.

Moments later, he rose to his feet, turned his back to the attendees, quickly drew the handgun from his suit and shot himself.

Court spokesman Suriyan Hongvilai said Mr Khanakorn was initially believed to have worked under stress.

The judge was reported to be in safe condition.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.