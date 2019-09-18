South Korea drops Japan from list of trusted trade partners

South Korean President Moon Jae-in [Photo credit: CNN]
South Korean President Moon Jae-in [Photo credit: CNN]

South Korea dropped Japan from its list of trusted trade partners on Wednesday in further move in ongoing trade row.

Seoul’s trade ministry has removed Japan from the trusted partners list to an in-between group, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Local companies shipping “strategic goods” to Japan will now have to submit more paperwork than in the past, slowing down the approval process.

In recent months, Tokyo has taken a series of trade steps against Seoul, which are linked to a spat over Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean Peninsula.

Tokyo announced in early July that certain materials used for the production of chips and microchips would require individual approvals when exported to South Korea, instead of bulk licences issued in the past.

When it announced the export curbs, the government in Tokyo argued that the two countries’ relationship had been “significantly undermined” recently.

This was in reference to an October ruling by South Korea’s Supreme Court, which ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans over forced labour during Japan’s occupation. (dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.