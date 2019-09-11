China announces tariff exemptions on 16 categories of U.S. products

China on map
China on map

China on Wednesday announced tariff exemptions on 16 categories of goods imported from the U.S., as negotiations to end the countries’ trade war are set to resume.

U.S. products exempted from Chinese tariffs include lubricating oil, anti-cancer drugs and some solvents, according to a statement by the Chinese Finance Ministry.

The exemptions come as Chinese and U.S. trade teams have agreed to resume negotiations in early October to end their year-long trade war that is slowing the world economy.

The exemptions are a “goodwill gesture,” ahead of the talks, state tabloid Global Times said.

Earlier this month, the U.S. imposed 15-per-cent tariffs on 112 billion dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, including televisions, books, nappies and sports shoes.

At the same time, Chinese tariffs of 5 and 10 per cent targeting around 75 billion dollars of U.S. goods came into force.

The moves were the latest in an escalating trade war in which Washington accuses Beijing of unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft and unequal access to the Chinese market for foreign and domestic firms.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.