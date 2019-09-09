Hong Kong police arrest 157 over violent protests

Hong-Kong on map
Hong-Kong on map

The Hong Kong police on Monday said that a total of 157 people had been arrested for violent acts in different parts of Hong Kong from Friday to early Monday.

The Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung of the Police Public Relations Branch (PPRB) said this at a news conference on Hong Kong.

During the past three days, some radical protesters, in disregard of the court’s injunction for the Hong Kong International Airport, tried to storm the airport and paralyse the traffic around the airport.

Some violent protesters vandalised Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, smashing windows and damaging facilities.

Some of them erected barricades and set fires on roads.

These acts clearly ran against the interests of the general public, and the police would continue maintaining public order and security and bringing the law breakers to justice, official said.

Senior Superintendent Kong Wing-cheung of PPRB said the police had arrested 125 males and 32 females, aged between 14 and 63, during the three days.

Their offenses include criminal damage, possession of offensive weapons, assaulting police, contempt of court and unlawful assemblies.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Six of them have been charged and have appeared in court.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer (Headquarters), Chan Derek Armstrong of the Fire Services Department said his department received 23 fire reports related to the public gatherings from Friday to Sunday.

This including the intense fire set by protesters near one exit of the Central MTR station on Sunday.

He pointed out that arson is becoming an increasingly serious problem in Hong Kong and expressed the Fire Services Department’s condemnation of the acts that seriously affected the public safety and properties.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

Tribunal Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.