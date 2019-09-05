Boris Johnson’s brother quits British PM’s cabinet

Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas
Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother, Jo, announced his resignation as a minister and Conservative lawmaker on Thursday.

He said he felt “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington (in south-east England) for 9 years and to serve as a minister under three PMs,” tweeted pro-EU Conservative Jo Johnson, 47.

“In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #overandout.

Jo Johnson supported his brother’s government by voting against a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit this week and by backing his call for a snap election.

Fellow pro-EU Conservative David Gauke replied to Jo Johnson that many lawmakers had “had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks”.

“None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to parliament, the government and the Conservative Party,” Mr Gauke tweeted.

Mr Gauke this week joined opposition parties in voting to block Boris Johnson from withdrawing Britain from the EU without an exit deal on Oct. 31.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He said the Conservatives told him on Wednesday that he was “barred from being re-selected” as a parliamentary candidate for the party after he opposed the government in a key vote on the no-deal Brexit bill on Tuesday.

Ian Murray, a lawmaker from the main opposition Labour party, said the younger Johnson’s resignation was “devastating.”

“Even Boris Johnson’s brother knows that he can’t be trusted to make decisions in the national interest,” Mr Murray tweeted.

Jo Johnson campaigned for Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum and has backed calls for a second referendum.

Boris Johnson, 55, has pledged to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without an exit deal.

In spite of their differences over Brexit, Jo Johnson was handed a post in the new cabinet when his brother became prime minister in late July. (dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.